Law firm staff to climb Snowden in aid of new Veterans Orthopaedic Centre

Staff from Lanyon Bowdler will be climbing Snowdon this Saturday to raise funds for the new Veterans Orthopaedic Centre in Gobowen.

A view from the top of Snowdon

The fourth annual Snowpaedic Challenge will cover about nine miles of the iconic landmark with an assent of 980 metres. Walkers are expected to complete the trek within about six hours.

All proceeds from the day will go towards research and education in the newly planned Veterans Orthopaedic Centre at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The centre will treat veteran patients in a dedicated care environment. The current service, the first of its kind in the UK, delivers two outpatient clinics per month and is open to all those who have served with the UK military – including National Service.

Sophie Davies, of Lanyon Bowdler, said: “This is a really worthy cause and we are delighted to support it in this way. We have had a tremendous response from staff and it looks like the Lanyon Bowdler team will be 15-strong on the day – with additional numbers in the form of family, dogs and our very own LB Bear!

“We are asking people to support us and donate on the https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/LanyonBowdler1 web page.”

Debra Alexander, fundraiser for the orthopaedic institute, said: “The walk will be taking the slightly easier Llanberis Path again, with gentle gradients and beautiful views out across the landscape.

“It was wonderful to have so many patients and friends with us last year and I hope as many people as possible will be able to make it this time.

“Everyone taking part will be meeting at the cafe at the bottom of Snowdon at 9.30am and it’s planned as an enjoyable day with walkers able to travel at their own pace.

“The real beauty is you don’t have to complete the walk. Anyone can go along and do their bit by walking any part of the challenge and people can even use the train if they want – it’s all about taking part and raising money for this new, extremely important, service at the orthopaedic which is led by Lt Col Carl Meyer, a consultant military orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...