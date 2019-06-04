Housing Trust pledges to be Together with Tenants

The Wrekin Housing Trust has become one of the first to commit to the National Housing Federation’s (NHF’s) Together with Tenants campaign.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group with Laura Hilditch, Chair of the Tenants Panel

For over 20 years the Trust has believed in working and engaging closely with its tenants, offering residents numerous ways of getting involved from being a member of the Tenants Panel to offering valuable feedback quickly and easily by being a Real Shopper.

They now want other landlords to see the value of building a great relationship with the people they house and will be working with their engaged tenants to help share good practice to the sector.

The campaign aims to build a collaborative, balanced relationship between housing associations and their tenants and residents. They have been working with residents and its members to help deliver a plan that involves, clearly setting out what tenants can expect from their landlord, accountability for boards and closer links with regulation. It also seeks to give residents a strong role in scrutinising their landlord in the future.

By being an early adopter the Trust will play a key part in developing and testing out the proposals, feeding back to the federation by sharing their experiences and findings.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group said, “We wanted to be an early adopter of this initiative. It means that we can help shape the future of tenant relationships across the housing sector. A great relationship with our residents is very important to us. It’s vital that we hear the needs and views of the people and communities we serve.”

Laura Hilditch, Chair of the Tenants Panel says; “We’re proud to be involved in this project which will help to strengthen relationships between housing associations and their tenants. It’s very timely, following the conversations the Government has been having with tenants across the country around the Housing Green Paper.”

