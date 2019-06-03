New finance director joins Coverage Care Services

Shropshire independent care home provider Coverage Care Services has announced a new appointment to its senior management team.

Carla Jackson

Carla Jackson has taken over as Finance Director from Chris Wall, who has recently become Chief Executive of the not-for-profit organisation that operates 14 residential and nursing homes in the county.

The qualified accountant joins Coverage Care from a role as Director of Finance at a nationwide domiciliary care provider. It is a move back to working in Shropshire for Carla who began her career at Whittingham Riddell Chartered Accountants after completing her Accounting and Finance degree at the University of Warwick.

Coverage Care Services chairman, Ian Gordon, said: “Carla brings a wealth of experience in finance and the care sector to Coverage Care and will play a crucial part, alongside the senior management team and the board of directors, in developing and delivering our on-going growth strategy.

“The sector, as a whole, continues to face growing demands on its services and astute financial management is, as ever, key to delivering the high quality, person centred care that we strive to achieve.”

Carla added: “I am delighted to be joining Coverage Care. It is a forward thinking care organisation with a desire to provide value for money services whilst providing exemplary care and being a caring employer.

“My experience in working for a large organisation in the commercial sector will be useful as we continue to focus on giving the best care we can.”

