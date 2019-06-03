Marathon fundraising campaign tops £6,000

The Motor Neurone Disease Association has received a cash boost of more than £6,000, thanks to the marathon fundraising efforts of staff at two Shropshire companies.

Morris Lubricants managing director Chris Slezakowski (right) and head of sales and marketing, Greg Whittle, pictured with the Motor Neurone Disease Association fundraising proceeds

Morris Lubricants, and Morris Leisure, which both have their headquarters in Shrewsbury, nominate a different charity to benefit from their busy programme of social activities each year.

The two companies held more than 20 different events during 2018, from tuck shops and raffles to tin collections, phone and laptop sales, and the annual Christmas lights display at the Oxon Hall leisure park.

The result was a fundraising total of £5,335.73 – which the companies topped up with a donation of a further £1,000.

Edward Goddard, managing director of Morris Leisure, said: “Every year, the park managers make a huge effort with the Christmas lights, and everybody visiting or staying on the park is very supportive in helping us raise money for our chosen charity. We’re very grateful.”

Andrew Goddard, chairman of Morris Lubricants, added: “We are very proud of the way our staff embrace the charity fundraising campaign with such enthusiasm each year, and manage to come up with a wide range of creative money-making ideas.”

This year, for their 150th anniversary year, the two companies are raising funds for Guide Dogs For The Blind, hoping to collect enough cash to adopt and name a guide dog puppy… called Morris!

