Berrys take on two-county walk to raise money for two charities

Team members from property, business and planning firm Berrys will be striding across two counties in June to raise money for two deserving charities.

Partners and staff from the Shrewsbury and Hereford offices along with family, friends, colleagues and clients will be donning their walking boots to start a 55-mile (88Km) sponsored walk on Friday, June 21 in aid of Meningitis Research Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.

The walk will mark the first anniversary of Berrys’ Hereford Office moving into Hereford City Centre on June 23 and will start at the Shrewsbury Business Park Office on Friday afternoon, June 21 and end at the Hereford office on Sunday, June 23. The cross-country route will pass through Ludlow and Leominster.

Helping to organise the hike is Ben Anwyl, son of Berrys’ managing partner Matthew Anwyl, who will be undertaking a sponsored walk up Mount Kilimanjaro in September for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

“The funds we raise will be split between the Air Ambulance, Berrys chosen charity for the year, and Meningitis Research Foundation, the charity Ben has chosen to support,” said Stuart Thomas partner and head of planning at Berrys.

“Anyone who wants to be involved, whether they be part of Berrys, friends, relatives or clients, can do as much or as little of the route as they feel comfortable with.”

“These are both excellent charities which do really important work so getting as much support as possible will be fantastic,” he said

The route moves south from Shrewsbury on Friday afternoon June 21 passing through Ludlow and Leominster to reach Berrys’ office on Broad Street in Hereford city centre late Sunday afternoon.

If you would like to support these two worthy causes you can donate online.

