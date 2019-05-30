High-profile event puts farming under spotlight

The current state of farming will be put under the spotlight by a panel of experts from FBC Manby Bowdler and accountants Baldwins at a high-profile seminar in Shropshire.

Steven Corfield speaking to farmers at a previous event held at The Down

The two companies have teamed up to host the free seminar – Farming: Where are we now? – in Bridgnorth on June 10 to discuss the key issues affecting family farms at the moment.

FBC Manby Bowdler Brexit Director Peter Wilding will examine the main issues the UK’s withdrawal from the EU will cause farmers, whilst Steven Corfield, the firm’s Principal Development Consultant for Agricultural Business, will chair the seminar.

An expert from Baldwins will lead a 30-minute session assessing some of the main tax implications facing farmers and there will also be a buffet to round the event off.

Mr Corfield urged farmers from across the county to sign up for the seminar, which gets under way at 5.30pm at the Down Inn on Ludlow Road.

“Any farmer, or anyone connected with agriculture, should attend our seminar if they want to make sure they are fully briefed on the big challenges and opportunities facing the industry at the moment.

“We’ll hear from Peter Wilding, who has worked on the inside track, just what we can expect to happen to farmers as a result of the Brexit process and what it might mean to them in terms of tax and the future of their family businesses from experts who are leaders in their field. It should be an evening to hear first-hand information on the subject.”

To register, email Shanice Pearson at s.pearson@fbcmb.co.uk or call 01902 392452. When booking your place confirm your name, telephone number and email address.

