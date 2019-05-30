Guru Chris to help plan road map to business success

A business guru will offer free advice on how to plan for success at a special workshop in Telford.

Growth Hub Guru Chris Gough

Chris Gough, of CGR Business Solutions, will show why all companies need a business plan whatever stage of their development they are at.

The session is being staged by the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, at its base on the University of Wolverhampton’s Innovation Campus in Priorslee on June 6.

Chris, one of the hub’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, said the workshop would use the analogy of a trip along the famous Route 66 in America to show the need for developing a business plan.

“The business plan is like a road trip. Businesses should always be asking themselves a series of questions such as where do I want to go? What roads do I want to use? How will I know if I am still on the route?

“Like the road trip the business plan will evolve and change, retaining the same guiding principles but with many twists and turns along the way.

“This workshop looks at the content and construction of a business plan and how to make it a living document. Business planning is an ongoing activity and is not just for start-ups. It may be that your company is at a crossroads and does not know which road to take. Working on a business plan can help decide the correct route for you.

“You’ll get the basic tools to construct and use your business plan to help guide your business to the desired position.”

The workshop gets under way at 9.15am and will last for three hours. To book tickets visit https://bit.ly/2K93KQg

