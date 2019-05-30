Charities receive generous donations from Shropshire accountancy firm

Two charities have received generous donations from a Shropshire accountancy firm after staff raised over £3200 in the past year.

Hope House donation – from left, Natasha Eveson (Dyke Yaxley), Jenna Gorman (Dyke Yaxley), Lynsey Kilvert (Hope House), Lauren Gorman (Dyke Yaxley), and Rachel Lewis (Hope House)

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury and Telford, annually choose two causes to support and they have shared the latest total between Hope House Hospice and The Ian Pratt MND Foundation.

Dyke Yaxley’s Marketing Co-ordinator, Jackie Young, said their latest fund-raising campaign had been particularly successful with more staff than ever taking part in challenges and events.

“We are, as always, incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported our efforts and also to all our colleagues who have put themselves through a whole range of activities to boost our total.

“Each year we take a vote to select two charities and then we focus on raising as much as possible for our nominated causes. And the past 12 months have been a huge success, with increasingly creative ideas for activities and great enthusiasm from the staff taking part.”

Dyke Yaxley is renowned for its support for local causes, and this year’s activities have included charity dog walks, a competition to win a paid day off work, cake sales, a golf day, Christmas present wrapping and Christmas jumper day, a steps challenge, Easter bake-off, and a foreign currency collection bucket.

The donations were presented to Hope House and The Ian Pratt MND Foundation at Dyke Yaxley’s Shrewsbury office in Old Potts Way.

Dyke Yaxley’s new chosen charities for the coming year will be SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) and Shrewsbury-based charity, The Harry Johnson Trust.

