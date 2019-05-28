Sponsors gearing up for bumper Newport Show

Sponsors who will help to make this year’s Newport Show happen are gearing up for another bumper year.

Sally Western (far left) and Erika Sadler (far right) with sponsors of this year’s Newport Show

Some of the sponsors of this year’s event, at Chetwynd Deer Park on July 13, came together to share their excitement for Shropshire’s premier one day family show.

Businesses from across Newport and Shropshire will help make it a day to remember by ensuring visitors can have a go at, see and experience a variety of attractions.

Newport Show will feature displays by Bolddog Lings freestyle motocross display team and the Mountain Bike Aerial Display (M.A.D.) team, as well as Joseph’s Amazing Camels, hundreds of trade stands and 140 cattle and sheep classes, livestock, horses and dogs – including qualifying events for both the Horse of the Year Show and Crufts.

Peter Booth Elec Conts Lts, Nock Deighton Estate Agents, Logolog and Skinners have all committed to helping the event happen by sponsoring key elements of the show and providing prizes for giveaways.

Erika Sadler, sponsorship manager for the show, said they have had a great response from businesses wanting to be involved this year.

“We have found that people have gone above and beyond this year,” she said.

“They have been eager to be involved and provide more than they previously have done because they’ve experienced the benefit from previous years.

“Many of our sponsors have been involved for many years and we’re thrilled that this year’s show, the 110th, is gearing up to be a very special show.

“It’s not just on the day that these businesses make a difference – schools across Newport are currently gearing up to take part in an apple bobbing competition to win fruit, veg and £100 of sports equipment, this competition is sponsored by Jupiter.”

AR Richards and AYP Ltd Print and Design will sponsor the grand parade of horse and cattle, Tern Veterinary Group will be sponsoring Inter Breed Dairy, along with Barringtons sponsoring the Inter Breed Beef, while Brew in Dolphin Ltd will sponsor the supreme champions.

Davies White and Perry and Hatfields Shrewsbury are to thank for the show leaflet and show wallet while Addisons Wine Merchants and Moyden Handmade Cheese are providing the sponsors’ reception.

Other businesses sponsoring classes include ST Services, PW Wilcox and Sons, LLM Vets, Tern Veterinary Group, Optigro, NFU Mutual, QLF, Edge Goodrich Estate Agents, Tiggys Montessori Nursery and Greenvale AP.

Additional sponsors include Anslow Electrical Contractors, RNH Construction, Mildene Nursery Ltd, AFM Tractors, Duchy of Cornwall, Tan Bank Tyres, Grainlink, and Hawkins Drainage Systems Ltd.

Visitors on show day can also enjoy vintage vehicle and machinery displays, an antique and country living marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions and theFestival of Food, showcasing the best of regional food and drink.

In the early evening a festival atmosphere will be created with live music from local bands from 5pm to 7pm.

Tickets can be bought online at www.newportshow.co.uk or reduced price late entry tickets can be purchased at the pedestrian gate from 4pm.

