Shropshire telecoms and IT firm Ocean Telecom expands its team

Shropshire telecoms and IT firm Ocean Telecom has expanded its team and welcomed two new faces to support its plans for growth in IT support and networking services.

Ryan Griffiths and David Jones, the new IT team at Ocean Telecom

David Jones and Ryan Griffiths have joined the team at their Oswestry office to bolster its managed IT network and support services. The pair have been supporting the IT of local businesses for the last two years in their previous role at another local firm.

IT services manager David, who lives in Oswestry has over 15 years’ experience in telecoms and IT networking, including with BT, Virgin Media and IBM. He is joined by Ryan from Ruabon, who takes on the role of IT networks and systems engineer after four years working in IT.

Ocean Telecom managing director, Jeremy Rose said: “These new appointments are an integral part of the business as we prepare to take on more IT work than ever before.

“David and Ryan bring a wealth of industry experience and will work closely together as we look to grow our market share of IT support in Shropshire and Wales.”

David said he was impressed with Ocean’s existing team and client base. “I’m delighted to join Ocean Telecom. They’ve got a strong reputation for their knowledge and customer service and I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen here so far. I look forward to expanding the IT business without compromising on the high level of customer service Ocean Telecom’s customers expect.”

