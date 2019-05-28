Shropshire data expert takes latest innovation to Europe

A leading ‘big data’ expert from Shropshire who is on a mission to drive-up data security across businesses is set to launch his company’s latest innovation on the European stage.

Alex Whittles and Hollie Whittles at the UK launch of Power BI Sentinel

Alex Whittles, founder and director of Telford-based Purple Frog Systems, has been selected to speak at international tech conference DataGrillen in Germany.

Alex will use the conference, to be held in June, as an opportunity to showcase Power BI Sentinel – a software service which has been designed to help businesses improve data security.

The team launched the service to UK businesses back in March and the European roll-out forms part of the company’s long term plan to target a global market of more than five million potential users.

The new software service has been designed to provide additional benefits for businesses already using Microsoft’s analytical tool Power BI by providing secure document back-up, change tracking, documentation and data lineage.

Alex Whittles, one of only a few people in the UK to hold Microsoft’s coveted Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status, will brief delegates at the conference on how the innovative service can provide organisations with greater security and governance of their data.

He will also talk about machine learning and how business intelligence solutions can drive up productivity by reducing manual tasks.

He said: “As a business we have spent a considerable amount of time developing this new software service and invested heavily to come up with a solution which can help organisations save time, improve security and accelerate disaster recovery.

“The service has already been very well received by UK businesses and we are excited about the next stage of its roll-out in Europe.”

Alex said there were currently a number of limitations for businesses using Power BI on its own.

“Our newly developed service is designed to bridge some of these gaps by providing automated documentation of reports and giving data controllers the capabilities to view, in real time, how and what data is being used across all parts of the business.

“This is particularly important within large corporate organisations where Power BI is being used in multiple locations, across a number of departments and by a large number of employees.”

