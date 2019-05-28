14.6 C
Network Telecom completes £500,000 office extension

By Shropshire Live Business

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, has completed a £500,000 office extension, adding 220 square metres to its Hadley Park headquarters.

The £500,000 office extension adds 220 square metres to Network Telecom's Hadley Park headquarters
The extension, which was undertaken by McPhillips, came as a result of high numbers of staff appointments to match the fast-paced growth of the company and its increased service offering. The project took 20 weeks to complete and came in on budget at around half a million pounds.

It was a family affair for the firm as a number of its customers were contracted to work on the extension including; Eco Electric, Security Wise, Chrisbeon, Telford Blinds, SSP, DPS Architects and Benbow Brothers.

Paul Maxfield, founder and MD of Network Telecom said of the extension “I am really pleased with the result, the extension looks amazing. We have experienced huge growth, both in terms of sales and employees, within the last 12 months and we now have a fantastic space to house our brilliant workforce.

“A big thank you goes to everyone involved, from the companies who worked so hard on the extension to our neighbours who put up with months of construction. Not to mention our employees who waited patiently for the extension to be completed!”

