Lanyon Bowdler wins national award for work with trainees

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has picked up a prestigious national award for its dedication in giving trainees the first step on their legal career.

Kay Kelly, training partner with Lanyon Bowdler

The LawCareers.Net (LCN) training and recruitment awards have been running for 16 years and highlight the hard work of law firms in providing trainees with the best possible support as they begin their career in law.

More than 60 law firms from across the country attended the ceremony at Grace Hall in London to see 17 winners presented with awards on the night, including Lanyon Bowdler which lifted the Best Recruiter – Small Firm award for its work in recruiting trainee solicitors.

The achievement comes on the back of the firm winning the Best Trainer – Small Firm category in the previous two years running.

A comment from one of Lanyon Bowdler’s trainees was read out before the presentation of the award, which said: “The process was incredibly fair and thorough. The partners interviewing were extremely welcoming and enthusiastic. The process could not be faulted and it gave a very good impression of the firm.”

Kay Kelly, Lanyon Bowdler’s training partner, said: “Once again the standard of competition for these awards was exceptional and we are delighted to have been highlighted for our commitment to recruiting trainee solicitors and turning them into excellent lawyers, who usually stay with the firm after qualification.

“These are extremely important awards because they focus on how law firms up and down the country approach their training programmes and the structures they put in place to ensure those launching their law careers are helped and supported in the best possible way.

“The awards are all the more important because it is the trainees who determine the winners through feedback to the judges.

“We are proud of our record on recruitment and training at Lanyon Bowdler – something that is recognised in the presentation of this award – and it means young people who come to Lanyon Bowdler to pursue a career in law can have the utmost faith in what we provide.

“LCN is the ‘legal bible’ for future lawyers and a must-have companion in providing concise, comprehensive and independent information which helps guide young legal professionals in their chosen career.”

Matthew Broadbent, business development director at LCN, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the efforts and achievements of the multitude of firms which have rolled up their sleeves and made the start of so many legal careers incredibly rewarding and invigorating.

“At a time of major change in the legal profession, the basic tenets of successful recruitment and career progression remain constant.

“Candidates need the kind of high-quality, up-to-date information about their prospects and opportunities that LCN provides, while employers need to devote care, time and attention to finding the right people for their business.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...