Business seminar planned for Oswestry

A series of free roadshows designed to help small and medium sized businesses grow and reach their potential is proving to be a big hit in Shropshire and the delivery team is hosting an event in Oswestry next month.

Good2Great director Johnny Themans

The first Business Growth Workshops, run by Bridgnorth firm Good2Great, were held in Telford, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth earlier this year and were a success. The Oswestry seminar will be on June 26 at The Venue at Park Hall.

The morning will be run by Good2Great director Johnny Themans, who has 30 years’ business and retail experience, being a former senior manager with JD Wetherspoon, and who has since passed on his knowledge and advice to 100s of SMEs in Shropshire, the West Midlands and nationally.

“These seminars are aimed at companies which have been in business for a year or more and whose owners are hoping to take them to the next level,” said Johnny.

“It can be a lonely time for business owners – making key decisions about the future – especially with the uncertainty over Brexit.

“Research suggests that although 80 per cent of most business start-ups survive the first year, the survival rate after three years is only just above 50 per cent.

“Good2Great’s Business Growth Roadshows focus on small changes which can make a massive difference. All businesses are different and evolve at different speeds, but the challenges they face are very similar,” Johnny explained.

Among the topics covered by the seminar will be how to increase income, reduce hours worked and be less stressed. Advice can also be given on how to unlock funds that may be available to help develop the business.

Johnny said: “If you are an owner who isn’t sleeping well at night worrying about your company then this seminar is for you.”

