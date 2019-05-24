Shropshire pub sold to independent operator

Licensed property specialist, James A Baker, has successfully managed the sale of The Seven Stars pub in Beckbury, near Shifnal, which will now become part of the independent Craft & Jam brand.

The Seven Stars pub in Beckbury, near Shifnal

This sale marks the latest success for James A Baker, which has been responsible for a number of pub sales throughout Shropshire in 2019 alone, including in Telford and Shrewsbury.

The Seven Stars, located on Madeley Road, closed to customers at the end of March but is now set for a new lease of life with Shropshire-based Craft & Jam planning to undertake a programme of renovation work, which will include creating an open plan trading space and incorporating an external bar to serve food outside.

Amy Potter, from James A Baker, said: “We are pleased to secure the sale of the property on behalf of our client to an experienced local operator who will be investing in the site and securing its long term future.

“The renovation work at the Seven Stars is expected to take around three months with the aim of re-opening the venue sometime in either late July or early August. Once open, it will trade as a mix between an American smoke house and a British pie house.”

Craft & Jam already operates The Malthouse and The Swan, both in Ironbridge, The Last Inn, in Newport, and The Bull, located in Rodington between Shrewsbury and Telford. The chain is well-known for its focus on craft beer, live music and food made from local and ethically sourced ingredients where possible.

