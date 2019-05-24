Drawing inspiration from Shropshire networking event

Business owners and employees at a special event in Shropshire will be drawing inspiration from a leading comic artist when they get a sneak preview of a major new exhibition to be held next month.

Guests will get a first-look at the new exhibition, Comics: Explore and Create Comic Art with Seven Stories, including illustrations drawn by renowned artist Ian Churchill

The latest Business Bridge Networking meeting will be hosted by Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) in Coalbrookdale on June 5, bringing businesses and individuals together to network and find out more about the work of the trust and its museums.

Karen Davies, of IGMT, said the latest networking meeting was also an ideal opportunity to find out more about how the Fund for the Future Campaign was progressing in the battle to raise £1m by 2021 in order to take full advantage of match-funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

“The Business Bridge Networking Meeting will be held in the Boardroom at Coalbrookdale from 8.30am on Wednesday, June 5 and we are hoping to see as many people there as possible,” she said.

“We look forward to welcoming current Corporate Patrons, ‘builders’ from our 1,000 Builders Campaign – part of our ongoing Fund for the Future – and new friends for a chance to network with other local businesses and find out more about what we do here at the museum.

“Guests will also receive a private view of our brand new exhibition Comics: Explore and Create Comic Art with Seven Stories with highlights including images of Captain America, Wonder Woman, Superman and the Hulk as drawn by British artist Ian Churchill, who works for both Marvel and DC Comics.

“Coffee, tea, bacon baps, with vegetarian option available, will be served at 8.30am as guests introduce themselves and begin networking. The private viewing of the exhibition will take place in the Coalbrookdale Gallery at 9.20am.

“Our Business Bridge Networking Meetings have proved extremely successful and anyone wanting to come along on the day will need to contact us and book their place.

“We will be able to update guests on our Fund For The Future and are still keen to hear from any business who would like to support us by taking part in our 1,000 Builders Campaign. Our goal here is to enlist 1,000 businesses and other organisations to donate £1,000 before the match-funding deadline in two years time.

“Anyone taking part in the scheme will have their own plaque etched in iron and laid to mark their contribution at future plaque laying events.”

To book a place at the networking event, email fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk

