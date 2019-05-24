Business Brainboxes raise £1,000 for hospice at Shrewsbury quiz

Two teams from Hatchers Solicitors helped raise over £1000 for Severn Hospice when they took part in the annual quiz organised by insolvency specialists BCR.

The Hatchers Brainboxes

The Hatchers Brainboxes came 1st and 2nd, retaining the shield they won in 2018.

With 40 people attending from businesses across the county, the quiz took place at the Corbet Arms in Uffington, and was themed on Britishness, including rounds on sport, history, current affairs and music.

Val Edwards, Partner at Hatchers, said: “We are really thrilled to win this event for a second successive year and to have our other team in second place is the icing on the cake. We all had a very enjoyable evening, and are so pleased to be supporting BCR in their splendid efforts to raise funds for such a good local cause as Severn Hospice.”

The final total raised was £1040.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...