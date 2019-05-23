17.4 C
Numbers add up for ‘extraordinary’ business student Charlotte

By Shropshire Live Business

A talented Shropshire teenager is targeting a top-level career in business management after excelling on her Telford College business course.

Former Newport Girls’ High School student Charlotte Saville, who has proved to be ‘extraordinary’ on her Telford College business course
Former Newport Girls’ High School student Charlotte Saville, who has proved to be ‘extraordinary’ on her Telford College business course

Charlotte Saville, 19, left Newport Girls’ High School so she could focus on building her business skills, rather than taking a range of A levels.

She is now applying for some of the UK’s top higher-level apprenticeships in business, business management and retail management at companies including Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Morrisons supermarkets.

She said: “I’ve loved all of the finance units. I really enjoy maths and I can see my career having some kind of mathematical influence.”

Charlotte has already completed a successful interview with Morrisons, which she hopes could lead to the offer of a higher-level apprenticeship.

“The day at Morrisons included a video interview, situational judgement assessment and psychometric testing. I had a call explaining I was a very high scorer, and they’re planning the best pathway for me.”

Charlotte’s business course has taken her on some exclusive field trips including visiting one of the biggest Amazon distribution centres in the country and a trip to Jaguar Land Rover.

“They were both amazing trips, and it’s fantastic the college has these links,” she said.

So what is Charlotte’s advice to anyone leaving school this summer and considering their higher education options?

“It’s a good idea to come to college and have a look around, make sure you research into the course which is best for you.

“Go for an extended diploma if you can, because it’ll put you in good stead for your next move.”

Lisa Allen, course tutor for level three business at Telford College, described Charlotte as ‘an extraordinary student’.

“She has never taken the easy route; she loves challenging herself but has always assessed the situation and made very good decisions.”

