Nikita joins the Dyke Yaxley team

A Shropshire firm has welcomed a new team member who is starting her first job as a fully-qualified accountant.

Nikita Bdesha is the new Corporate Senior at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

Nikita Bdesha has been appointed as a Corporate Senior at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, having previously worked for another local firm during her training.

She will be responsible for drafting accounts and tax calculations, attending and assisting with audit services, and completing VAT returns.

As part of her new role, Nikita will also help junior staff to develop their skills alongside their day-to-day duties.

“I am absolutely delighted to have joined the Dyke Yaxley team – it’s a great place to start my first job as a fully-qualified accountant, and everyone has been so welcoming,” said Nikita.

“The position gives me a wonderful opportunity to gain more experience and to build on my existing skills in order to create a firm foundation for my accountancy career.”

Dyke Yaxley Managing Director Marie Bramwell said: “We’re very happy to have Nikita on board and it’s always a pleasure to welcome new and ambitious accountants to the Dyke Yaxley team.

“Thanks to the vast experience and wealth of knowledge of colleagues around her, Nikita will be able to learn everything she needs to know about our clients and the wider Shropshire business community.

“We’re committed to helping everyone who works for Dyke Yaxley to continuously develop their skills, and we’re very proud of the progress and success everyone has achieved.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...