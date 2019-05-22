Ex-military man turns Product Genius at Arthurs Vauxhall

Ex-military man Alastair Beasley is ‘proud’ of his new title Product Genius at a Shropshire car dealership.

Alastair Beasley

He has been appointed as a trainee car salesman at Arthurs Vauxhall where he is the latest recruit to the growing team at their Oswestry branch.

And his new mission into car sales couldn’t have had a better start with 12 sales including four new cars in the first month alone.

Shropshire-born Alastair, 26, who spent eight and a half years in the armed forces, is continuing to add to this success as his training as a Product Genius continues to develop.

He said: “I am told the title reflects that I am fresh into the motor industry, but without any previous misconceptions. Product Genius really appeals to me.”

He joined the Royal Air Force as an aircraft engineer on leaving school and spent four and a half years in that role before joining Helicopter Command in ground operations where he spent four years.

For the past 10 months he was a jet2 ground operations supervisor at Birmingham Airport before the role of Product Genius at Arthurs Vauxhall captured his imagination.

“This is a job that appeals to me and I must say it has been a real eye-opener,” said Alastair who lives in Shrewsbury. “There is much more to selling a car than you think.

“I am learning the processes and loving it. I am very happy. Putting a smile on a customer’s face makes my day worthwhile.”

