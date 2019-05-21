Pure Telecom extend charity cricket event sponsorship

Bosses at a Shropshire telecoms firm today announced they had extended their sponsorship of a sell-out charity cricket day and a major business networking event for a further three years.

Matt Sandford, CEO of Pure Telecom, Kate Oakley, marketing manager of Pure Telecom and Toby Shaw, Shropshire County Cricket Club chairman

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Pure Telecom Challenge will be held at Wrekin College on July 11. The day is the largest event on the local business calendar and is regularly attended by nearly 700 guests.

It’s the 13th successive staging of the event and will be the third year of an initial three-year sponsorship deal involving Pure Telecom, which has now been extended.

Matt Sandford, Pure Telecom CEO, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our sponsorship for a further three years. The event has been running successfully for more than a decade and just gets better and better.

“We are also pleased to support four charities which support people in our local area – Macmillan being one of those charities chosen by our team.

“It is the highlight of the year in the local business world, offering a tremendous opportunity for people to come together in idyllic informal surroundings to enjoy a great game of cricket while building up and developing important contacts.

“The sponsorship extension will take us to 2022. It’s incredible to think about the positive effects this event will have on our community during that time and Pure Telecom is proud to be a part of it.

“It’s a major event for Shropshire and one I know our business community really looks forward to. It’s held in the picturesque surroundings of Wrekin College – a typical English summer scene which last year played out in the beautiful weather of that long hot summer.

“Last year we were able to present a cheque to Macmillan as a result of this hospitality day. The work they do is amazing but they need all the financial help they can get to carry out the work they do on a daily basis.

“Over the last 12 years the event has raised more than £250,000 for Shropshire County Cricket Club and other good causes. The fact it is already a sell-out event shows what an exceptionally popular event it is.”

The other charities which will also benefit from the event will be Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Shrewsbury Children’s Bookfest and the Shropshire Community Fund.

Toby Shaw, the Shropshire County Cricket Club chairman and event organiser, said: “We are delighted that Pure Telecom has agreed to sponsor this hugely popular event for a further three years.

“It continues to go from strength to strength and is once again sold out this year with nearly 680 guests looking forward to July 11.

“Shropshire’s cricketers will have new opposition with Scottish champions Grange CC travelling from Edinburgh to play, so hopefully the weather will once again be kind.

“We also have some exciting entertainment for guests planned inside the hospitality marquee.”

Mr Sandford said the charity auction was always a highlight of the day with a vast range of lots donated by businesses and supporters available.

“We are really looking forward to the event, seeing some great cricket and getting our local business community networking while raising money for some very good causes,” Mr Sandford added.

Former England international Chris Cowdrey will return to this year’s event as Master of Ceremonies following a successful appearance last year.

