FBC Manby Bowdler Brexit Director speaks at European event

An expert from a Midlands’ law firm has told a European conference that Brexit will bring increased red tape, higher costs and greater uncertainty to businesses across the continent.

Peter Wilding, FBC Manby Bowdler’s Brexit Director, was asked to give a key speech at a European conference last weekend

And FBC Manby Bowdler Brexit Director Peter Wilding told an audience of high-profile lawyers from across Europe that companies should urgently review their contracts as a result of the Brexit process.

Mr Wilding was speaking at the Eurojuris conference in Ljubljana after being invited by organisers to brief the three-day session on the implications of Britain’s exit from the EU and how FBC Manby Bowdler was advising its clients to prepare.

He was one of a four-man delegation from the firm – which has offices across Shropshire and the West Midlands – at the event, including senior partner Guy Birkett, Charlotte Clode from its litigation team and David Preece from the corporate department.

In his keynote speech, Mr Wilding urged law firms “to immediately advise changing the contracts and the compliance requirements of those businesses who trade, directly or indirectly, with the United Kingdom.

“Businesses will be faced with uncertainly over questions such as which jurisdiction their contracts are governed by, where and how disputes are resolved, who is liable for price and cost variations and whether their products can be sold freely in the UK or whether new red tape approvals are needed.

“Private clients will also have to deal with uncertainty over how their overseas property purchases and wills will be governed and may face extra costs if they don’t comply with their new status as third country nationals in the EU.

“Fortunately I was also able to tell the conference that FBC Manby Bowdler was well-placed to help European lawyers guide their international commercial and private clients through the Brexit minefield.”

The Eurojuris event brings together leading lawyers from across Europe to share best practice and develop working partnerships.

