TSR complete significant sale at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

A private investor has completed the significant purchase of a modern detached industrial building at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

The building is currently let to EET Europarts Ltd on a five-year lease. Photo: Google Street View

Offers in the region of £1,500,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for Unit 13, Battlefield Enterprise Park.

It is currently let to EET Europarts Ltd on a five-year lease which started in March 2018, with the option to renew for another five-year term.

The property occupies a total site area of approximately 0.78 acres and has a total gross internal floor area of 20,621 sq ft.

Providing a large, open plan warehouse, it also features well-appointed ground and first floor offices, training rooms and staff facilities.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property stimulated a lot of interest and it’s another significant sale for Shrewsbury.

“It’s been sold to a private investor, with TSR retained to deal with the management of the building going forward.”

Peter Ford, the managing director of Mirage Management Ltd, the previous owners of the building, said he had no hesitation in placing the instruction to sell with TSR as he was confident they would market the property to their extensive contacts of both private and corporate investors to achieve a satisfactory outcome.

EET Europarts forms part of the EET Group, founded in 1986, and is considered to be one of Europe’s leading distributors with IT, security and surveillance, home entertainment and lifestyle electronics.

Having 32 sales offices with activities in 25 countries in Europe and Africa, the ETT Group employs around 500 people, serves more than 43,000 resellers and handles more than a million deliveries each year.

