New partner boosts Shropshire law firm’s commercial property team

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has bolstered its commercial property offering with the appointment of a new partner at its Telford office.

David Raymont with mfg Solicitors Chairman Maynard Burton

Experienced commercial and charity property expert David Raymont has joined the Shropshire firm and will work closely with partners Michael Payne and Maynard Burton as the department steps up its growth plans across the county.

David, who is widely known across Shropshire’s business community, will advise the

firm’s clients on a range of issues including sales and purchases of industrial, office and retail premises, property finance, leases, development and complex land issues. He has also worked extensively in the charity and ecclesiastical sectors for many years, an area which he is highly regarded.

Michael Payne, partner at mfg Solicitors said: “I have known David for many years and he is a tremendous lawyer with excellent credentials which he has built over a near 30-year career.

“We are a growing team and David is a key appointment as we look to increase our footprint in Shropshire. He is already proving to be a brilliant asset, helping to guide clients through some complex commercial property-related issues.”

David Raymont added: “mfg Solicitors is rightly regarded as one of the region’s and Shropshire’s most progressive and respected firms and so I didn’t think twice when the opportunity arose.

“I am delighted to join such a respected team and look forward to expanding our commercial property client portfolio across the county, including Shrewsbury where I have worked for many years.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...