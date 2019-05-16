Shropshire PR firm expands as they celebrate another record year

A thriving Shropshire PR firm has expanded the team with a former journalist and news editor with years of experience in the industry.

Rhea Alton, Fliss Robert and Kirsty Smallman of J&PR

J&PR Ltd, based in Telford, has welcomed Felicity Roberts to the team as a digital account assistant, as the team celebrate another record breaking year.

In a career spanning almost two decades, Fliss, from Apley, has worked in journalism and communications for a top regional newspaper, two local authorities and a university. Her qualifications include the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Diploma.

Directors of J&PR Ltd Kirsty Smallman and Rhea Alton said they were delighted to have Fliss on board.

Kirsty said: “Fliss has already proved to be a great addition to the team.

“Her experience in both journalism and digital PR in particular is a valuable asset to the already strong team we have here at J&PR and she has hit the ground running.

“She has substantial knowledge of the Shropshire area and will put this to good use as she looks to build up the reputation and reach of our clients both in print and online.

“Her experience in local government and education is perfect for our clients. In her former role at a university she has managed the full range of communications, Fliss has a lot to bring to this company.”

J&PR Ltd is a full PR and content creation agency based in Wellington offering services including social media training and management, event management and crisis management.

Fliss said: “I’m extremely excited to join J&PR – and especially at this momentous time as it marks the 10th anniversary of the founding company. It’s a great team and Kirsty and Rhea should be extremely proud of the company.

“I’m really enjoying working with the clients and helping to spread the word about so many fantastic organisation and events. With so many events and shows lined up, it seems I have joined at the busiest and most exciting time of the year.”

Rhea added that this was a perfect time to be taking on more staff after a successful start to the year.

“J&PR has increased its client base this year resulting in a record breaking year once again – welcoming Fliss to the team is a testament to the growth of the company,” she said.

“We are delighted Fliss has joined us and will be part of an exciting time at J&PR.”

