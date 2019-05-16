PCB Solicitors commits to supporting mental health in the workplace

PCB Solicitors have committed to supporting mental health in the workplace as part of Mental Health Awareness Week which takes place between 13-19 May 2019.

Mike Surzyn signing the workplace manifesto

PCB Solicitors have signed the ‘Where’s Your Head At?’ workplace manifesto to show their commitment to a working world where mental health is supported and protected.

Managing Partner Mike Surzyn said “Our ethos at PCB Solicitors is to be friendly and approachable and that starts with our staff. Our staff wellbeing is at the heart of what we do, we aim to create an open workplace with a healthy work life balance.”

As well as signing the workplace manifesto PCB Solicitors have also committed to training several staff members as Mental Health First Aiders.

Mike Surzyn said “We believe that Mental Health First Aiders should be compulsory in all workplaces and we believe it is important to prioritise mental health”

Mental Health First Aid England states that annually, mental ill health costs employers up to £42 billion, and the UK economy up to £99 billion, as over 300,000 people fall out of work every year due to mental ill health.

PCB Solicitors hope that they will be one of many Shropshire employers who sign up to the workplace manifesto.

