Telford-based financial planning company expands

A county financial planning company set up by former work colleagues has further expanded and appointed two new members of staff to cater for an increased demand for its independent services.

Chris Oakes and Keith Croft welcome Simon Bartlett and Anne Columbine to the Croft & Oakes offices at Telford

Keith Croft and Chris Oakes, run Croft & Oakes Chartered Financial Planners from new enlarged offices in the Business Development Centre on Stafford Park in Telford, having originally launched the company in a small office on site only three years ago.

Joining the firm this month is Simon Bartlett, aged 53, from Admaston, in Telford who has been appointed as compliance and development manager.

Simon previously had senior roles within the RBS Group and Halifax and hails from Whitchurch in North Shropshire, where he remains an active member of the rugby and golf clubs in the town.

Also joining the company is para-planner Anne Columbine, from Derby, who will have specific responsibility for research and financial reports, having had over 30 years experience with Legal & General and Santander bank.

Anne commented: “Having worked with the firm on many occasions over the years I a thrilled to now be taking up this more permanent position with such a progressive and prestigious company.”

Welcoming the pair to the team, business partner Keith Croft, said: “We are delighted to have Simon and Anne on board as the company steadily expands, as each of them brings a wealth of experience which will only serve to enhance the service we provide to our varied list of clients as we move forward.”

