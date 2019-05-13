Morris Care Nurses celebrated for International Day

The special recognition of Nurses at Morris Care Nursing Homes was celebrated with beautiful blooms as a thank you to mark ‘International Nurses Day’ on Sunday 12 May.

Pictured with the flowers are Giby Varghese, Lindsey Marren, Sue Austin, Elizabeth Jones, Nonde Kasumpa, Charlotte Mabukela and Beth Stannard

The leading care provider delivered bouquets to the nursing stations at its six Nursing Homes in Shropshire and Cheshire with a personal note from Director, Timothy Morris.

The valued contribution of Nurses all over the world is celebrated every year on 12 May, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth in 1820.

Sue Austin, Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are immensely proud of our caring, skilled Nurses who do so much to ensure our residents live the best life possible. Their dedication, patience and affection are a testament to the profession.

“The flowers help us to show our appreciation on this special day for the care they deliver and the support they give to families and colleagues.”

