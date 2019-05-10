Telford-based Encore Personnel goes the extra mile for charity

Despite only announcing its charity of the year last month, recruitment agency group, Encore Personnel, has already raised over £5k for Children with Cancer UK – more than 25% of its target for the year in just one month.

Ian Briers, Director at Encore, took on the agency’s biggest charity challenge yet – the London Marathon

The impressive amount follows an exciting month for Encore, which is based on Plough Road in Telford. Ian Briers, Director at Encore, took on the agency’s biggest charity challenge yet – the London Marathon. Completing the Marathon in just 3.75 hours, Ian raised £5,218 in total, with contributions from 89 separate donators and supporters.

However, the team is not looking to slow down their efforts anytime soon. Up next on Encore’s agenda is a Peak District Challenge in July. Encore employees will take to the Peaks and attempt to walk the 50km route in under 12 hours. Then in September, a challenging coast to coast bike ride from Whitehaven to Tynemouth will see staff ride 166 miles over three days.

Encore chose to fundraise for Children with Cancer UK, which provides support for children with cancer and their families. Funding research at centres of excellence across the country, the charity works to drive up cancer survival rates and ensure effective treatments are found. Each year, Encore chooses a charity to support which has directly impacted a member or loved one and Ian knows all too well the effect cancer can have on children and their families.

Ian Briers said: “The comradery and friendliness of all the competitors at the marathon blew me away – it was a fantastic experience. This particular charity is close to my heart, as my best friend’s son has been blighted by various guises of cancer. To suffer with cancer at any age is harrowing and frightening, but especially as a child when you don’t fully understand what is going on, along with the pain and emotional suffering from the treatments and hospital visits.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to say a massive thank you from myself and on behalf of Children with Cancer UK to everyone who donated. Ringing the End of Treatment Bell means that a child has finished their cancer treatment. The funds I’ve raised will help with vital research so that one day every child will survive and can ring the End of Treatment Bell.”

For more information about how you can support and donate to Encore Personnel and Children with Cancer UK, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/encore-personnel-services

