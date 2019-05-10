Ironbridge Interiors nominated for national kitchen award

Local kitchen manufacturer and showroom Ironbridge Interiors has been nominated for a prestigious national trade award.

Robyn Berry, Marketing Manager at Häfele

The Telford-based company is up for the highly coveted ‘Studio Partner of the Year’ prize at this year’s Häfele Studio Partner Awards.

The Häfele Studio Partner Awards celebrate the successes and achievements of Häfele’s Studio Partners- an elite network of over 200 premium, independent Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Studios across the UK. This year’s ceremony takes place at Scotland’s iconic Gleneagles ® Hotel in June.

Robyn Berry, Marketing Manager, Häfele UK, comments: “Here at Häfele we are passionate about combining top-quality products with outstanding customer service and we handpick our Studio Partners based on their shared commitment to these values.

“The standard of entries for our Studio Partner Awards this year has been particularly high so narrowing down the shortlists hasn’t been an easy task! However, even among such a fantastic range of competitors, Ironbridge Interiors’ outstanding commitment to excellence and innovation stood out.”

Tony Baggott, Director at Ironbridge Interiors, comments: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted once again for the Häfele Studio Partner of the Year award.

“As a team we work incredibly hard to provide our customers with the very best experience and are committed to demonstrating excellence in everything that we do. This nomination is a testament to the team’s hard work, and we’re all grateful to Häfele for the recognition and support.”

