Success of Shropshire’s Young Entrepreneurs celebrated at event

The 2019 Young Enterprise Celebration Event was, as expected, another really inspirational evening – over 100 students arrived at the Telford Centre Hotel from schools across Shropshire making up 22 teams who competed for the title of Young Enterprise Shropshire Company of the Year.

Scrambled from Idsall School were the winners, taking home the trophy which was presented by Jonathan Craven from Arconic

After deciding on their business idea – making items from recycled Scrabble tiles – Scrambled sold their products at trade fairs in both Shrewsbury and Telford shopping centres, the team endured an 8 minute interview with judges, and delivered a 4 minute presentation in Wolverhampton University’s lecture theatre at Priorslee. They also had to put together a business plan and submit financial accounts, learning in the process, not just how to run a business, but many useful employability skills.

Around 100 business people from across Shropshire attended the event and sat down to dinner with students, school centre leads and business advisers to share in the success of our young entrepreneurs.

Ian Luxton, General Manager at Belton Farm said: “It was a pleasure to represent Belton Farm at the Young Enterprise Awards and we are delighted to be able to sponsor this event. The talent displayed by the students never fails to impress and the presentations were outstanding. Congratulations to the team on another successful year.”

Scrambled will be representing Shropshire at the Young Enterprise Regional Awards Ceremony at HSBC offices in Birmingham on Thursday, 6th June.

