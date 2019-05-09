EvaStore launch on-site shredding service

Oswestry-based Document Management specialists EvaStore have launched a new on-site shredding service, with the purchase of a purpose-built mobile shredding vehicle.

The new EvaStore vehicle is able to shred documents at the customers site

The new shredding vehicle is fully secure and can shred a tonne of paper per hour on location.

Traditionally, documents would be collected and taken back to shredding contractors depot, however some companies would prefer their documents shredded at their own premises so they can physically see that they’ve been destroyed.

Gary Tait GM of EvaStore explains “As the region’s largest specialist document management, storage and shredding operation we handle millions of individual documents every year, but for some businesses the logistics of having us come to them to remove documents simply isn’t an option. With the new truck, we can come to your offices and shred the documents on-site, leaving you certification of destruction and peace of mind.”

The EvaStore truck will soon be seen on business parks around Shrewsbury as the team expands its service.

