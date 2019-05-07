Pension specialists complete mammoth charity cycle ride

A group of pension specialists has successfully cycled 140 miles coast to coast across Britain from Whitehaven to Newcastle in support of five local charities.

The Pensionlite team celebrate finishing their 140 mile coast to coast ride at the edge of the Tynemouth in Newcastle

The amateur cyclists are raising money all year for Hope House, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies, Compton Care and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

The group braved wind and hail, a broken bike, one crash and climbed a total of 11,000 ft. across back to back 12 hour days in the saddle.

Pensionlite client services manager, Lisa Harrison said: “It was incredibly exhausting but we are all so pleased we choose to do it.

“This was probably the biggest challenge over the 12 month period, both logistically, physically and mentally.

“Our support drivers did a fantastic job and we couldn’t have done this without seeing them every 15 or so miles, always good to see someone who wants to give you cake.”

Financial adviser Philippa Payne said: “This was one of the hardest, but best things I have ever done.

“I couldn’t have finished it without the others or the support team, and to have done it for our amazing charities in the name of former company founder Andy Hawthorne makes me so proud to be part of the Pensionlite team.”

So far Pensionlite’s 12 months of charity cause has raised over £3,000 – with more events still to come throughout the remainder of the year.

If you would like to make a donation you can do so via their Virgin Giving page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/12monthscharity

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...