Galliers backs Bookfest’s birthday event

A Shropshire building company has stepped forward to sponsor the 21st celebration for Shrewsbury Bookfest – the town’s annual children’s literary festival.

Galliers are main sponsors for the festival’s 21st birthday event

Galliers Homes is the providing financial backing for the ‘birthday bonanza’ being staged in The Square on May 4.

Sharon Taylor, marketing executive at Shrewsbury-based Galliers, which is building a range of developments in Shropshire, said that the firm was pleased to be able to announce the partnership.

“We are delighted to become main sponsors for the festival’s 21st birthday event,” she said.

“As a company Galliers is very proud of its links to Shrewsbury and is keen to get involved in community events, charities and activities – our sponsorship of Shrewsbury Bookfest is an ideal opportunity for us to support one of the town’s great festivals.”

The 21st birthday celebration will take place from 11am until 4pm and will feature a range of free family activities, such as book making and a book swap tent.

The festival’s president, best selling children’s author Jacqueline Wilson, will be cutting the Bookfest 21st birthday cake at around 2pm.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...