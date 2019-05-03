Shrewsbury travel agency named the best in the nation

A travel agency in Shrewsbury has been named as the UK & Ireland’s No. 1 Travel Agency.

Peakes Travel Elite was named the UK & Ireland’s No.1 Travel Agency

Peakes Travel Elite was selected for this prestigious title as part of a power-list of the nation’s best agents by industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette.

More than 500 travel agencies and branches put themselves forward for consideration for TTG’s Top 50 Travel Agencies 2019 – in association with Kuoni – from which a shortlist of 100 finalists across 20 categories was devised.

The TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies list was revealed in a glittering ceremony in Birmingham after an extensive judging process, which saw agents rated by tour operators and other suppliers, and then assessed by travel trade journalists.

Peakes Travel Elite was named Top Agency in Central England from a shortlist of five, and then went on to be named the UK & Ireland’s No.1 Travel Agency.

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said: “The team at Peakes Travel Elite impressed our judges with their passion, energy and determination to do things differently. With a winning combination of product knowledge, digital savvy, and exceptional service, it’s no wonder Peakes Travel Elite is thriving as a business.

“They are also the only Top 50 contender to have come top in their region for all four years since Top 50 launched in 2016. Huge congratulations to Frances, Claire and the team for taking home this most prestigious accolade.”

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, commented, “We are thrilled to receive such amazing industry recognition for the work we do. Being crowned the UK & Ireland’s No.1 Travel Agency is one of our proudest achievements.

“We have always been committed to providing the very best service to our customers and to have that acknowledged on a national scale is wonderful. We are excited to build on this success and keep going from strength to strength.”

The shortlisting stage was undertaken by a panel of 60 travel suppliers including airlines, tour operators and car hire providers, who rated hopeful agencies according to their business performance, customer service and expertise. To decide which shortlisted agencies made it into the Top 50 list, a TTG journalist visited or interviewed each shortlisted agency to carry out an assessment.

