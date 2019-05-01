13.2 C
Reech become official sponsors for AFC Telford United

By Shropshire Live Business

Reech Media have announced they will be working with AFC Telford United on the design and development of their new website.

The club were looking for a Shropshire based agency to redesign and develop their new website in preparation for the 2019/20 season; and selected Reech as their preferred development partner.

The brief is to create a website that is designed to reflect the recent success of the football club and the aspirations the club has for the future. The website needs to position Telford as a club that is attractive to advertisers and allow the football club to interact with their fans.

The new website will feature functionality such as latest news posts, clubs fixtures, youth team fixtures, community updates, press photography from their games, videos from the manager and players, purchase replica club shirts, apparel and merchandise as well as allowing fans to book and pay for the 5-a-side pitches online.

Sponsors of 2019-2020 season

Reech has also become one of their official sponsors for the 2019-2020 season to support the club’s growing success and the charitable work they do for their community.

The new sponsorship will find Reech Media on the sleeve of all the Telford United kits, including their home kit, away kit and their third kit, and also have a presence at the New Bucks Head, with various advertising boards situated at the stadium.

Reech Media is one of Shropshire’s leading full-service marketing agencies based on Shrewsbury Business Park. Specialising in a range of marketing services scaling across website development to print materials. Telford will join a growing list of football clubs that Reech work with; which include local club’s Wolverhampton Wonderers and Shrewsbury Town Football Club. 

Managing Director, Rob Hughes, commented on the new partnership: “Our team are so impressed with how far Telford United have progressed in recent years, and the bright future that lies ahead for the football club. With Gavin Cowan signing a new contract and Telford currently sitting in the play-off positions, it is an exciting time for Reech to be involved.

“We are honoured to be one of the team’s official sponsors for the 2019-2020 season and we look forward to supporting the football club.”

AFC Telford United Sales Manager Aimee Lauder “We are delighted to welcome Reech Media as a new official partner & sponsor to the football club.  With the assistance of Reech Media, AFC Telford United are delighted to launch a brand-new website which we believe the supporters will really enjoy using. We would like to thank Rob, James, Sioned and all the Reech Media team for all their hard work with the launch.”

