Melissa joins marketing team at Berrys

Property, business and planning firm Berrys has appointed Melissa Evans as marketing assistant, based at the Shrewsbury office.

Melissa Evans

A Shropshire farmer’s daughter, Melissa graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2014 with a BA (Hons) degree in Media, Culture and Communication Studies.

She began her career in private school marketing with four years’ experience and has since worked in marketing agencies as well as doing freelance work and assisting at home on the farm and in the family-run B&B business.

In her new role at Berrys Melissa has been tasked with organising the summer shows and managing the design of adverts, brochures and banners, the website and liaising with staff from across the offices.

Away from work, she is an active member of Alberbury Young Farmers Club and has a keen interest in wine, receiving her WSET Level 2 Award in March 2019.

