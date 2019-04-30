Shropshire solicitor named one of the top planning lawyers in the country

A Shropshire solicitor has been named one of the top planning lawyers in the country in a national survey run by ‘Planning’ magazine.

David Brammer, head of planning at Lanyon Bowdler, was recognised in the Planning Law Survey two years ago, being placed joint 25th nationally, and this year has been voted into joint 22nd position in the Highest Rated Planning Solicitors 2019 table.

Those people taking part in the survey, the 22nd edition, include consultants, developers and infrastructure promoters, public sector planning officers and lawyers and solicitors.

Rankings produced by the survey include Highest Rated Planning Law Firms, Highest Rated Planning Solicitors, Highest Rated Council Legal Teams, Highest Rated Council Lawyers, Top Rated Planning Silks and Top Rated Planning Juniors.

David said: “I am delighted to be named in this survey for a second time. It’s a highly respected national and independent survey which carries a lot of weight within the planning industry.

“We are seeing continued growth in the planning area of law, receiving instructions to act for an increasing number of clients. They know Lanyon Bowdler is a name they can trust with highly knowledgeable specialists ready to assist them.”

David said the growth in business had seen a new planning lawyer, Tracy Lovejoy, join the Lanyon Bowdler Planning Team.

“Tracy joins us as an associate and has more than 18 years experience in planning law,” he added.

“She joins Lanyon Bowdler from Bromsgrove and Redditch Councils’ shared legal department where she led the property and planning team, was legal adviser to the planning committee and trained and advised planning officers and members.

“She has worked in local government and private practice where she also specialised in compulsory purchase and highways.

“Tracy has worked in enforcement and development matters, including Green Belt, agricultural, recreational and equestrian development.

“She has a wealth of experience to draw on and will be a very important addition to the Lanyon Bowdler planning team.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...