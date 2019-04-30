Red Recruitment Solutions promotes team member James

Red Recruitment Solutions Ltd has promoted team member James Minor to the position of Senior Recruitment Consultant.

Rob Griffiths, Director at Red Recruitment Solutions with James Minor

Speaking of the promotion James said: “During my employment with Red Recruitment I have had the privilege of working with a variety of brilliant clients, candidates as well as being involved in day to day operational duties.

“It is a pleasure to be working with a company who have proven to invest in their employees and have provided scope for future progression. I look forward to assisting our clients further as well as contributing to the future prosperity of Red Recruitment.

“I would like to extend a big ‘Thank You’ to our clients, candidates and my colleagues.”

Rob Griffiths, Director at Red Recruitment Solutions added, “James has been with the company for over 4 years now and has proven to be a committed, conscientious and highly valued member of our small but busy team here.

“As the business and market place continues to evolve, James will take on extra responsibility to enable him to develop his skillset further whilst being more involved in helping to implement change within our organisation. We are delighted that we are able to reward his hard work in this way.”

