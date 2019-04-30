Pension specialists to cycle across Britain

A team of pension specialists are putting the pedal to metal as they attempt to ride across Britain in support of five local charities.

Lisa Harrison, Phil Spare, Michael Shaw and Philippa Payne get ready to tackle the 113 mile route from Whitehaven to Newcastle

The amateur cyclists from Pensionlite, in Stafford Court, will be riding over 100 miles from Whitehaven to Newcastle during the first May bank holiday.

The challenge, which is part of the company’s 12 months of charity campaign, sees staff and volunteers raising money for Hope House, Lingen Davies, Severn Hospice, Compton Care and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Pensionlite managing director Michael Shaw said: “Our 12 months of charity is well underway and riding across the country is one of our biggest challenges so far.

“The team has been training hard, getting the miles in as we are blessed with some very tough but picturesque terrain in Shropshire”.

The Pensionlite staff have already undertaken a 24-hour row, charity bake off and covered 874 miles in what they called Moving March.

Marketing manager James Tomlinson said: “Make no mistake this is an incredibly tough challenge for the team and preparation is everything.

“As well as all the very kind donations we have received we have also been donated a van by Bayfield Vehicle Hire in Telford to transport the team and bikes up to the start.”

The ride is being split into two days with the group cycling 70 miles to the half way point in Garrigill and then the final 65 miles into Newcastle.

If you would like to find more information about Pensionlite’s 12 months of charity or to make a donation, you can email support@pensionlite.co.uk

