Pension specialists to cycle across Britain

By Shropshire Live Business

A team of pension specialists are putting the pedal to metal as they attempt to ride across Britain in support of five local charities.

Lisa Harrison, Phil Spare, Michael Shaw and Philippa Payne get ready to tackle the 113 mile route from Whitehaven to Newcastle
Lisa Harrison, Phil Spare, Michael Shaw and Philippa Payne get ready to tackle the 113 mile route from Whitehaven to Newcastle

The amateur cyclists from Pensionlite, in Stafford Court, will be riding over 100 miles from Whitehaven to Newcastle during the first May bank holiday.

The challenge, which is part of the company’s 12 months of charity campaign, sees staff and volunteers raising money for Hope House, Lingen Davies, Severn Hospice, Compton Care and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Pensionlite managing director Michael Shaw said: “Our 12 months of charity is well underway and riding across the country is one of our biggest challenges so far.

“The team has been training hard, getting the miles in as we are blessed with some very tough but picturesque terrain in Shropshire”.

The Pensionlite staff have already undertaken a 24-hour row, charity bake off and covered 874 miles in what they called Moving March.

Marketing manager James Tomlinson said: “Make no mistake this is an incredibly tough challenge for the team and preparation is everything.

“As well as all the very kind donations we have received we have also been donated a van by Bayfield Vehicle Hire in Telford to transport the team and bikes up to the start.”

The ride is being split into two days with the group cycling 70 miles to the half way point in Garrigill and then the final 65 miles into Newcastle.

If you would like to find more information about Pensionlite’s 12 months of charity or to make a donation, you can email support@pensionlite.co.uk

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.

Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Competition: Proms & Prosecco in the Park and Fireflies Festival at Weston Park

Two amazing festivals are heading to Weston Park this May, find out more and enter our competition to win a VIP Family Pass to both events.
Out and About in Shropshire Easter 2019

It is busy time across Shropshire this Easter with plenty of events and activities across the county. Take a look at some of the events near you.
Teenager attacked in Telford

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Telford at the weekend.
The car was fully destroyed by fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Investigation underway after car is destroyed by fire in Woore

An investigation has determined that a fire which saw a car destroyed at The Falcon Inn at Woore near Market Drayton was accidental.
Bikers will make their way from Shrewsbury to RAF Museum Cosford as part of the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Thousands of bikers to take part in Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival today

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, raising valuable funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, takes place today with thousands of bikers taking part.
Rob Smith on the track at Donington. Photo: Mark Campbell/CarScene UK

Telford’s Smith happy with consistent BTCC progress

Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driver Rob Smith enjoyed another strong and consistent outing in the UK’s premier motor racing series at Donington Park over the weekend.
Match Report: Coventry City 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be plying their trade in League One next season after survival was confirmed with a point at the Ricoh Arena.
Match Preview: Coventry City v Shrewsbury Town

The penultimate game of the season sees Shrewsbury Town needing to avoid defeat to confirm League One survival.
Rebecca Bloor

New tax advisor joins Dyke Yaxley

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new tax advisor at its head office in Shrewsbury.
Dr Fiona Fylan

TTC Group joins forces with Dr Fiona Fylan to improve road safety

TTC Group has teamed up with one of the UK’s leading behavioural change specialists for its latest round of ‘Train the Trainer’ workshops across the UK.
The 5K Fun Run is in aid of SaTH Charity’s Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

Entries now open for hospital Trust’s 5K Fun Run in aid of dementia appeal

Entries are now open for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s 5K Fun Run which takes place in July.
Hawkstone Hall

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens opens its doors to guests

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens, a magnificent Grade I listed 18th Century mansion, set within 88 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, has just opened its doors to guests.
Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Sean Logan, Telford & Wrekin Council's Psyche Hudson, Liam King of Telford Rotary Club and Gavin Bilton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Strongmen to lift Telford Balloon Fiesta to new heights

Two of the UK’s best strength athletes were on hand to help start the countdown to Telford Balloon Fiesta 2019 on 11 & 12 May in Telford Town Park.
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Edward and Louise Taylor with head chef Richard Nair and Robert Jones

Shrewsbury restaurant taps into casual dining market

One of Shrewsbury’s most historic and longest serving fine dining restaurants is aiming to become the town’s go-to venue for casual dining.
