New tax advisor joins Dyke Yaxley

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new tax advisor at its head office in Shrewsbury.

Rebecca Bloor

Rebecca Bloor is the latest face to join the team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way.

She has worked in accountancy for over 15 years, with companies in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Nottingham, and will now be working with Dyke Yaxley’s Tax Director Francesca Hutcheson.

“I am delighted to have joined Dyke Yaxley as the company’s reputation is well-known in the accountancy world, and it’s a great opportunity to learn more and build on the skills I already have.”

Rebecca will advise a wide range of clients on structuring their tax affairs as efficiently as possible, offering advice and dealing with HM Revenue and Customs enquiries, and supporting junior colleagues who are working towards their formal qualifications.

Dyke Yaxley Managing Director, Laurie Riley, said Rebecca’s appointment was an integral part of the company’s growth plans.

“We’re very pleased to have Rebecca on board, and her experience means she can provide crucial support to Francesca and her team in a department that is dealing with increasing levels of business.

“At Dyke Yaxley we’re always keen to encourage team members to continuously develop their skills, and in her new role, Rebecca will have the opportunity to build on the strong career foundations she already has in place.”

Dyke Yaxley’s Tax team encompasses all aspects of planning, advisory and compliance services to keep clients up-to-date with ever-changing tax laws.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...