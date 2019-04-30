14.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Home Business

Digital boost as Telford’s Filtermist improves LEV offer

By Shropshire Live Business

One of the UK’s leading specialists in industrial air filtration and extraction has invested heavily in improving its local exhaust ventilation testing (LEV) offer.

Filtermist’s engineers are responsible for installing, servicing and LEV testing oil mist, smoke, fume and dust extraction systems for clients in a variety of industries across the UK
Filtermist’s engineers are responsible for installing, servicing and LEV testing oil mist, smoke, fume and dust extraction systems for clients in a variety of industries across the UK

Manufacturers across all industry sectors have been crying out for quicker LEV reports and Filtermist International has responded by ensuring all of its LEV engineers produce electronic reports that can be completed and returned within 10 days.

“The industry-standard for turning around reports is about 15 to 20 working days, but we are hearing from clients that many of them need them much quicker,” commented Matthew Wall, LEV and Service Team Leader at Filtermist.

“With this in mind, we looked at our processes and came up with a strategy that sees all reports completed electronically on a tablet by our LEV engineers on site. These reports then get sent back to a secure internet portal in PDF format, where they are downloaded, filed and processed before being sent back to the client.

“This new approach has reduced the report lead time down to just 5-10 days and, in emergency situations, we can even do it as quick as one or two.”

Local exhaust ventilation (LEV) is an engineering control system used to reduce exposures to airborne contaminants in the workplace, such as dust, mist, fume, vapour and gas.

Companies are legally required through CoSHH regulation 9 to ensure LEV systems are operating effectively to protect their staff, with LEV testing by a competent person required at least once every 14 months. Some LEV systems require more frequent testing depending on the nature of the application.

Filtermist’s large team of engineers are responsible for installing, servicing and LEV testing oil mist, smoke, fume and dust extraction systems for clients in a variety of industries across the UK.

Investment in the latest skills is crucial to meeting the exacting standards demanded by customers.

The company has reinforced the importance it places on this capability by announcing that all of its installation and service engineers will be trained to P600 by Bill Cassells at special sessions due to be held at its Telford HQ.

Having previously worked as a Senior HSE Inspector, the founder of training company Oxly8 is one of the UK’s most revered experts in the field of LEV.

The P600 ‘Methods for testing the performance of LEV’ course focuses on the fundamentals of LEV systems, from their components to measurement and testing techniques. It will provide engineers with a sound knowledge foundation and they can then progress on to further BOHS (British Occupational Hygiene Society) LEV qualifications if necessary.

Matthew added: “Our mission is to create cleaner, safer and more productive work environments and one of the key ways of doing this is by working with our clients to ensure they not only install the best equipment, but regularly service and LEV test it so it works to its optimum performance.

“The investment in our engineers is part of a wider company approach to upskilling all of our staff and developing the next generation of Filtermist employees.”

Filtermist is part of the Absolent Group which also includes Absolent AB, Avani Environmental International Inc., Bristol T&G International GmbH, Dustcheck Ltd, Multi-Fan Systems Ltd, DCS Limited, Gallito Ltd, Cades Ltd and Ecogate Ltd in its portfolio. Services offered include oil mist, smoke and fume extraction, dust control, VOC abatement, production waste extraction and industrial ventilation.

In the UK, project teams comprising individuals from all Absolent Group companies work together to offer a single source solution for customers looking to benefit from cleaner, safer and more productive working environments.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.

Featured Articles

Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

Competition: Proms & Prosecco in the Park and Fireflies Festival at Weston Park

Two amazing festivals are heading to Weston Park this May, find out more and enter our competition to win a VIP Family Pass to both events.
Read Article
Easter Featured Article

Out and About in Shropshire Easter 2019

It is busy time across Shropshire this Easter with plenty of events and activities across the county. Take a look at some of the events near you.
Read Article

News

- Advertisement -

News

Teenager attacked in Telford

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Telford at the weekend.
Read Article
The car was fully destroyed by fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Investigation underway after car is destroyed by fire in Woore

An investigation has determined that a fire which saw a car destroyed at The Falcon Inn at Woore near Market Drayton was accidental.
Read Article
Bikers will make their way from Shrewsbury to RAF Museum Cosford as part of the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Thousands of bikers to take part in Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival today

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, raising valuable funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, takes place today with thousands of bikers taking part.
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Rob Smith on the track at Donington. Photo: Mark Campbell/CarScene UK

Telford’s Smith happy with consistent BTCC progress

Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driver Rob Smith enjoyed another strong and consistent outing in the UK’s premier motor racing series at Donington Park over the weekend.
Read Article

Match Report: Coventry City 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be plying their trade in League One next season after survival was confirmed with a point at the Ricoh Arena.
Read Article

Match Preview: Coventry City v Shrewsbury Town

The penultimate game of the season sees Shrewsbury Town needing to avoid defeat to confirm League One survival.
Read Article

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Rebecca Bloor

New tax advisor joins Dyke Yaxley

A Shropshire accountancy firm has appointed a new tax advisor at its head office in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Lisa Harrison, Phil Spare, Michael Shaw and Philippa Payne get ready to tackle the 113 mile route from Whitehaven to Newcastle

Pension specialists to cycle across Britain

A team of pension specialists are putting the pedal to metal as they attempt to ride across Britain in support of five local charities.
Read Article
Dr Fiona Fylan

TTC Group joins forces with Dr Fiona Fylan to improve road safety

TTC Group has teamed up with one of the UK’s leading behavioural change specialists for its latest round of ‘Train the Trainer’ workshops across the UK.
Read Article

Features

Features

The 5K Fun Run is in aid of SaTH Charity’s Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

Entries now open for hospital Trust’s 5K Fun Run in aid of dementia appeal

Entries are now open for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s 5K Fun Run which takes place in July.
Read Article
Hawkstone Hall

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens opens its doors to guests

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens, a magnificent Grade I listed 18th Century mansion, set within 88 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, has just opened its doors to guests.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Sean Logan, Telford & Wrekin Council's Psyche Hudson, Liam King of Telford Rotary Club and Gavin Bilton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Strongmen to lift Telford Balloon Fiesta to new heights

Two of the UK’s best strength athletes were on hand to help start the countdown to Telford Balloon Fiesta 2019 on 11 & 12 May in Telford Town Park.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Read Article
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Read Article
Edward and Louise Taylor with head chef Richard Nair and Robert Jones

Shrewsbury restaurant taps into casual dining market

One of Shrewsbury’s most historic and longest serving fine dining restaurants is aiming to become the town’s go-to venue for casual dining.
Read Article

Featured Articles

- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
14.5 ° C
15.6 °
13 °
71 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP