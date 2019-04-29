Shropshire video firm celebrates record year

A Shropshire-based video company committed to helping clients focus on raising their profile is celebrating a record-breaking year.

7video continues to see growth this year, working across the country with both new and existing clients

7video, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, is now in its 11th year and during that time has seen an ever-growing client base, a move to new premises and an increase in staff.

The company has also established an impressive reputation for helping clients in a wide range of sectors get their message across to a targeted audience through the powerful medium of video and animation.

Pete Sims, director of 7video, said: “The last 10 years have flown by, and we are eagerly looking forward to the future, being able to help even more clients achieve their goals through effective video support.

“Last year, our 10th in business, was the best yet, a record-breaking year which saw us register our highest number of clients and double our workforce – we now have a team of five to help us meet the growing demands for our services.

“We work with businesses, schools and colleges, housing associations, charities and other organisations, all of whom realise the growing importance of video as an aid to showcasing the message they are keen to deliver.

“Visual presentation is so much more effective than other mediums. It creates a powerful image that lives longer in the mind and there is no doubt that it is far more engaging, maintaining the interest of the viewer.

“We pride ourselves on being able to meet the needs of the client – whatever that may be – and we have the very latest equipment and technology, as well as the understanding to advise the very best way that video and animation can not only support, but become a vital aid in your marketing strategy.”

Following on from the success of 2018, 7video continues to see growth this year, working across the country with both new and existing clients.

Pete added: “7video continues to build on the excellent reputation we have developed in the industry. Our clients know they can trust and rely on us to provide exactly what they are looking for in a video.

“It’s always important to maintain a close relationship with the client for a successful outcome. By doing this we are able to understand the goals of the project and then draw on our wealth of experience to deliver the best results.

“That has been the philosophy for our first 10 years in business and will continue to be key as we face the exciting challenges of the future.”

