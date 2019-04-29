Experts join forces to offer free HR workshops for businesses

An employment law expert from Shropshire is teaming up with one of the region’s most established leadership experts to offer free HR advice to the local business community.

Harriet Brooke Director at Brooke Solutions with Ben Mason from Aaron & Partners

Ben Mason from Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron and Partners is joining forces with Harriet Brooke from leadership consultancy, Brooke Solutions to deliver a series of workshops focused on people management throughout 2019.

The sessions will add to the successful HR Lunch Clubs which Aaron & Partners have been running for the past two years and will provide key insights into both the legal aspects of HR processes as well as best practice examples of employee engagement and leadership.

The first of the three seminars will be held on Friday, May 17, at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Trevithick House Telford and will focus on the importance of future-proofing your business.

Ben said: “We have seen great success with our HR lunch clubs in Shrewsbury and following some of the feedback from attendees, we saw an opportunity to deliver a workshop in the Telford area with even more expertise around managing people.

“Our new partnership with Harriet has allowed us to create a workshop that covers both the technical side of employment law and complementary soft skills and leadership capabilities needed to manage and develop people effectively. We’re incredibly excited about the three seminars we have planned.

“In the first seminar, we will be reviewing legal planning and highlighting processes that need to be in place to support all aspects of people management within an organisation.”

Shropshire based Brooke Solutions works to provide leadership development initiatives to organisations of all sizes, working with individuals on all aspects of people leadership and management.

Director, Harriet Brooke said: “I’m really looking forward to the workshops, and alongside Ben we will be able to offer some really useful advice and ideas to businesses in the region.

“It’s so important that companies keep up-to-date with industry trends and changes when it comes to managing people and it’s never been more important for leaders to ensure they’re doing everything they can to keep their workforce engaged.”

The event will be held at Trevithick House in Telford and starts at 9am for 9.30am, finishing at 11.30am. Tickets for the event are free but places will need to be reserved online: https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/future-proofing-your-business/

Each future workshop will focus on a different topic, including themes such as how to get the most out of employees with the next event will being held in September.

