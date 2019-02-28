9.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Home Business

Young Entrepreneurs showcase their new businesses in Telford Shopping Centre

By Shropshire Live Business

Young Enterprise students will be meeting the Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta at their third and fourth trade fairs which are being held in Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday 2nd March and 9th March.

MP Daniel Kawzcynski with Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury and Councillor Nic Laurens outside the Vision Gallery in The Darwin Centre with Young Enterprise students and volunteers
MP Daniel Kawzcynski with Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury and Councillor Nic Laurens outside the Vision Gallery in The Darwin Centre with Young Enterprise students and volunteers

Having already attended 2 trade fairs, students will have learnt from their initial mistakes and taken on board advice and feedback from business advisers, judges, Young Enterprise volunteers – and of course members of the public who visit their stands, ask about their products – and hopefully become customers.

They have also already met several local dignitaries – MP Daniel Kawzcynski, Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury – and Leader of Shropshire Council – and Councillor Nic Laurens all attended the second trade fair and talked to the students about their business ideas as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

Daniel Kawzcynski said he was very impressed with our young entrepreneurs and the ingenuity of some of their business ideas. Councillor Nic Laurens said: “There are some really good businesses this year – and the students have also taken into account the impact on the environment with using recycled components wherever possible.”

Young Enterprise always welcomes help and support from people from all walks of life – the trade shows provide excellent opportunities to find out more about Young Enterprise – come and talk to the business advisers, link teachers and volunteer board members – who will all be delighted to answer any of your questions.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...

Young Enterprise students will be meeting the Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta at their third and fourth trade fairs which are being held in Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday 2nd March and 9th March.

MP Daniel Kawzcynski with Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury and Councillor Nic Laurens outside the Vision Gallery in The Darwin Centre with Young Enterprise students and volunteers
MP Daniel Kawzcynski with Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury and Councillor Nic Laurens outside the Vision Gallery in The Darwin Centre with Young Enterprise students and volunteers

Having already attended 2 trade fairs, students will have learnt from their initial mistakes and taken on board advice and feedback from business advisers, judges, Young Enterprise volunteers – and of course members of the public who visit their stands, ask about their products – and hopefully become customers.

They have also already met several local dignitaries – MP Daniel Kawzcynski, Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury – and Leader of Shropshire Council – and Councillor Nic Laurens all attended the second trade fair and talked to the students about their business ideas as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

- Advertising -

Daniel Kawzcynski said he was very impressed with our young entrepreneurs and the ingenuity of some of their business ideas. Councillor Nic Laurens said: “There are some really good businesses this year – and the students have also taken into account the impact on the environment with using recycled components wherever possible.”

Young Enterprise always welcomes help and support from people from all walks of life – the trade shows provide excellent opportunities to find out more about Young Enterprise – come and talk to the business advisers, link teachers and volunteer board members – who will all be delighted to answer any of your questions.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.

News

- Advertising -

News

Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Two jailed following burglary at Carphone Warehouse in Shrewsbury

Two men who committed a burglary at a Carphone Warehouse store in Shrewsbury were each sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to the offence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.
Read Article

Football fan handed five year banning order

A man found guilty of being drunk and disorderly during the FA Cup tie between Shrewsbury and Wolves on the 26 January has been given a five year football banning order.
Read Article
Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Kelda Wood completes Atlantic rowing challenge

Shropshire woman Kelda Wood has become the first adaptive person to row the Atlantic solo. Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Kelda arrived in Antigua after...
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town produce another valuable victory in their survival bid as they record a welcome win against promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers.
Read Article
Youngsters enjoying one of the popular Tennis Roadshow events

Tennis Roadshow serving up free tennis taster sessions

Hundreds of Shropshire youngsters will have the chance to pick up a tennis racket by taking part in free taster sessions this week.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Squash Club - Ladies taster sessions

Another chance for ladies to try their hand at Squash

A ‘Squash Girls Can’ repeat event is being held at Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club this Thursday.
Read Article

Business

- Advertising -

Business

James Byrne and Christine Samuel of VA Technology and Peter Barfield of PBS Creative

PBS Creative launches website in time for International Tech Conference

A Telford-based software and website development company has launched a brand-new website for a business that specialises in cutting edge advanced manufacturing.
Read Article
Bake off judges Jan Morris and Pete Hawthorne with the winners and runners-up

Pensionlite charity bakers rise to the challenge

A team of pension specialists has raised over £300 with a bake off style event in support of five local charities.
Read Article
MP Daniel Kawzcynski with Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury and Councillor Nic Laurens outside the Vision Gallery in The Darwin Centre with Young Enterprise students and volunteers

Young Entrepreneurs showcase their new businesses in Telford Shopping Centre

Young Enterprise students will be meeting the Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta at their third and fourth trade fairs which are being held in Telford Shopping Centre.
Read Article

Features

Features

Sophie Kelly gets ready for Charter Day with horse, Macan

Wellington to celebrate Charter Day this Saturday

Wellington celebrates the 775th Anniversary of its 1244 market charter this Saturday with music, Morris dancing, a community history event and a scone-baking contest.
Read Article
The Ruby Run is a fun, non-competitive 5km colour run with participants running through clouds of colourful paint

Last few days to sign up for Ruby Run challenge!

It’s the last few days to sign up for the Ruby Run challenge raising money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.
Read Article
Artist Georgina Walton with some of her work with Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection Gallery

Shrewsbury artist puts on live show at local gallery

A talented young Shropshire artist is ‘performing live’ at a leading Shrewsbury art gallery this week.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

One of the visiting locomotives a GWR Large Prairie No. 4144. Photo: Clive Hanley

Celebrated Spring Gala set to launch SVR’s 2019 season

The Severn Valley Railway is opening its 2019 events season with a celebration of British branchlines at its popular Spring Steam Gala.
Read Article
The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical. Photo: Johan Persson

CBeebies favourite Bing comes to Theatre Severn

Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends will visit Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March as part of a major UK tour.
Read Article
Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival offers launchpad to young musicians

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has opened applications for its Launchpad stage that offers young musicians the platform to showcase their talents.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Gin Jamboree heading to RAF Museum Cosford

The Gin Jamboree is heading to Royal Air Force Museum Cosford at the end of March for an evening celebrating all things G&T!
Read Article
Some of the team who went to the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire

College students cook up a storm in multi-skilled competition

Hospitality and Catering students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s London Road Campus smashed it at the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire bringing home 40 accolades.
Read Article
Chefs Richard Fletcher, Lajina Leal and Chris Burt

Chefs will cook up delicious ‘free-from’ foods at Shropshire Frestival

A Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies has lined up three top chefs for the event in May.
Read Article
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
9.5 ° C
11.1 °
7.8 °
87 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP