Young Entrepreneurs showcase their new businesses in Telford Shopping Centre

Young Enterprise students will be meeting the Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta at their third and fourth trade fairs which are being held in Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday 2nd March and 9th March.

MP Daniel Kawzcynski with Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury and Councillor Nic Laurens outside the Vision Gallery in The Darwin Centre with Young Enterprise students and volunteers

Having already attended 2 trade fairs, students will have learnt from their initial mistakes and taken on board advice and feedback from business advisers, judges, Young Enterprise volunteers – and of course members of the public who visit their stands, ask about their products – and hopefully become customers.

They have also already met several local dignitaries – MP Daniel Kawzcynski, Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury – and Leader of Shropshire Council – and Councillor Nic Laurens all attended the second trade fair and talked to the students about their business ideas as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

Daniel Kawzcynski said he was very impressed with our young entrepreneurs and the ingenuity of some of their business ideas. Councillor Nic Laurens said: “There are some really good businesses this year – and the students have also taken into account the impact on the environment with using recycled components wherever possible.”

Young Enterprise always welcomes help and support from people from all walks of life – the trade shows provide excellent opportunities to find out more about Young Enterprise – come and talk to the business advisers, link teachers and volunteer board members – who will all be delighted to answer any of your questions.

