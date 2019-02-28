9.5 C
Pensionlite charity bakers rise to the challenge

By Shropshire Live Business

A team of pension specialists has raised over £300 with a bake off style event in support of five local charities.

Pensionlite based in Stafford Court, Telford, held a charity bake off where staff and volunteers cooked up a delicious selection of cakes.

The business is raising money for Hope House, Lingen Davies, Severn Hospice, Compton Care and Jayne Sargent Foundation and will be undertaking a different challenge and event each month throughout 2019.

Pensionlite managing director Michael Shaw said: “It was a fantastic afternoon and people went above and beyond with their creations, it was a great turnout and we’re very grateful for the continued support.

“The £300 raised will go towards the overall target for the year which we hope to surpass – all the charities have a personal connection to the business so we’re very proud to be supporting them all.”

Rachel Lewis from Hope House said: “It was amazing to see how much effort the Pensionlite team put into making, decorating and judging all the wonderful cakes at their bake off.

“Here at Hope House, we are so grateful for their wonderful support in memory of former Pensionlite director Andy Hawthorne, who always did so much for us.

“Every single cake made and every penny raised brings us a step closer to reaching every mum, dad, brother and sister who need us, so we truly can’t thank the team enough for all their hard work.”

If you would like to get involved or participate in any of the upcoming charity events and challenges you can contact support@pensionlite.co.uk or call 01952 279379.

