PBS Creative launches website in time for International Tech Conference

A Telford-based software and website development company has launched a brand-new website for a business that specialises in cutting edge advanced manufacturing.

James Byrne and Christine Samuel of VA Technology and Peter Barfield of PBS Creative

PBS Creative was tasked with developing the website for VA Technology Ltd in a short timeframe. The website had to be ready for VA Tech to unveil a new product at the International Tech Conference.

VA Tech, located on the same Halesfield industrial estate as PBS Creative, designs and installs advanced manufacturing systems. They wanted a website to match their state-of-the-art designs and the PBS Creative team had to determine the best way of fast-tracking the process.

Peter Barfield, Director and Co-Founder of PBS Creative, comments:

“VA Tech’s existing website was eight years old and did not reflect the technology market leader that their brand represents. The website development landscape has changed a lot in that time – with accessibility, security, the way search engines are used and the huge uptake of smart phones. They were missing out on a huge audience, as the site was near impossible to navigate on mobile devices.

“We had to get the essential information up fast to hit their deadline. It meant we could continue to update the content once key data was in place.

“We worked with VA Tech to clarify the presentation of their products, to help their clients find information more easily with improved navigation tools, and we are immensely proud of the final product.”

It was important to VA Tech to engage a company with a clear understanding of their industry. Another crucial element was using a local company that they were able to meet face-to-face with, in order to iron out the details. Shropshire has a wealth of businesses with technical prowess, and PBS Creative is at the forefront of internet technology in the county.

VA Tech is a global company, so being able to promote their website at an international conference was of utmost importance.

James Byrne, Director and Chairman of VA Tech, comments:

“We were impressed with how PBS Creative quickly understood what VA Tech represents. They were able to deliver a website to an extremely high standard within a short timeframe. As a fellow Shropshire business, we believe it is fundamental to support local, and PBS Creative are certainly experts of their industry.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...