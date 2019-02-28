9.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Home Business

Five years and promotions for Shropshire Care Company apprentice

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire care company, which took on an apprentice five years ago this month, has not only promoted her but also helped her gain degree-level qualifications.

Sammie Milton, Manager’s Assistant who has just completed her QCF Level 5 in Leadership and Management in Health & Social Care
Sammie Milton, Manager’s Assistant who has just completed her QCF Level 5 in Leadership and Management in Health & Social Care

Sammie Milton, joined Bluebird Care, based in Shrewsbury, five years ago this month as an apprentice. Over the next 18 months she completed her NVQ Level 3 in Business Administration and on completion was taken on permanently and later promoted to Manager’s Assistant.

Since then, she has worked tirelessly and has just completed her QCF (Qualifications and Credit Framework, which replaces NVQ) Level 5 in Leadership & Management in Health & Social Care.

Sammie, from Shrewsbury, said: “I started out as an apprentice as I wanted to gain some qualifications while working. But I had no idea I would enjoy working for a care company and all that it entails so much. I have been so supported by Bluebird Care to continue training and have now got a degree-level qualification and taken on a lot more responsibility.

“Even while studying and working towards my QCF Level 5, I took on a range of shorter distance learning courses in areas such as mental health, dementia and safeguarding and I will continue to do those. I want to stay in the company and keep taking on any more training which comes up and I feel totally supported to do that. The training has helped me so much because I am the first port of call for customer’s and staff who ring up with any issues and I can help and signpost them much more effectively.”

Claire Flavell, Director of Care who took Sammie on as an apprentice, said she was proud the company supported its staff so well and always sought to promote from within.

“We have always been a rapidly growing company and we believe that promoting from within is the best way to get happy, well informed staff who are good at their jobs,” she said.

“I needed assistance and decided that an apprentice would be the best route – not only for myself, but it would give someone a chance to learn skills and get qualifications while working and being paid.

“Sammie proved herself at this, and we were not only delighted to take her on permanently, but also to help her gain more qualifications, and as a result of her dedication and hard work in the company, promotions.

“It’s a great example of what can be achieved when you start out with a role in care work and we have seen some of our employees climb the ranks from care assistant to senior positions such as supervisor and care manager. We have also seen staff leave Bluebird Care to train to become nurses and doctors, and this is all down to the positive experience they have had working in care.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...

A Shropshire care company, which took on an apprentice five years ago this month, has not only promoted her but also helped her gain degree-level qualifications.

Sammie Milton, Manager’s Assistant who has just completed her QCF Level 5 in Leadership and Management in Health & Social Care
Sammie Milton, Manager’s Assistant who has just completed her QCF Level 5 in Leadership and Management in Health & Social Care

Sammie Milton, joined Bluebird Care, based in Shrewsbury, five years ago this month as an apprentice. Over the next 18 months she completed her NVQ Level 3 in Business Administration and on completion was taken on permanently and later promoted to Manager’s Assistant.

Since then, she has worked tirelessly and has just completed her QCF (Qualifications and Credit Framework, which replaces NVQ) Level 5 in Leadership & Management in Health & Social Care.

- Advertising -

Sammie, from Shrewsbury, said: “I started out as an apprentice as I wanted to gain some qualifications while working. But I had no idea I would enjoy working for a care company and all that it entails so much. I have been so supported by Bluebird Care to continue training and have now got a degree-level qualification and taken on a lot more responsibility.

“Even while studying and working towards my QCF Level 5, I took on a range of shorter distance learning courses in areas such as mental health, dementia and safeguarding and I will continue to do those. I want to stay in the company and keep taking on any more training which comes up and I feel totally supported to do that. The training has helped me so much because I am the first port of call for customer’s and staff who ring up with any issues and I can help and signpost them much more effectively.”

Claire Flavell, Director of Care who took Sammie on as an apprentice, said she was proud the company supported its staff so well and always sought to promote from within.

“We have always been a rapidly growing company and we believe that promoting from within is the best way to get happy, well informed staff who are good at their jobs,” she said.

“I needed assistance and decided that an apprentice would be the best route – not only for myself, but it would give someone a chance to learn skills and get qualifications while working and being paid.

“Sammie proved herself at this, and we were not only delighted to take her on permanently, but also to help her gain more qualifications, and as a result of her dedication and hard work in the company, promotions.

“It’s a great example of what can be achieved when you start out with a role in care work and we have seen some of our employees climb the ranks from care assistant to senior positions such as supervisor and care manager. We have also seen staff leave Bluebird Care to train to become nurses and doctors, and this is all down to the positive experience they have had working in care.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.

News

- Advertising -

News

Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Two jailed following burglary at Carphone Warehouse in Shrewsbury

Two men who committed a burglary at a Carphone Warehouse store in Shrewsbury were each sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to the offence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.
Read Article

Football fan handed five year banning order

A man found guilty of being drunk and disorderly during the FA Cup tie between Shrewsbury and Wolves on the 26 January has been given a five year football banning order.
Read Article
Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Kelda Wood completes Atlantic rowing challenge

Shropshire woman Kelda Wood has become the first adaptive person to row the Atlantic solo. Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Kelda arrived in Antigua after...
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town produce another valuable victory in their survival bid as they record a welcome win against promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers.
Read Article
Youngsters enjoying one of the popular Tennis Roadshow events

Tennis Roadshow serving up free tennis taster sessions

Hundreds of Shropshire youngsters will have the chance to pick up a tennis racket by taking part in free taster sessions this week.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Squash Club - Ladies taster sessions

Another chance for ladies to try their hand at Squash

A ‘Squash Girls Can’ repeat event is being held at Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club this Thursday.
Read Article

Business

- Advertising -

Business

James Byrne and Christine Samuel of VA Technology and Peter Barfield of PBS Creative

PBS Creative launches website in time for International Tech Conference

A Telford-based software and website development company has launched a brand-new website for a business that specialises in cutting edge advanced manufacturing.
Read Article
Bake off judges Jan Morris and Pete Hawthorne with the winners and runners-up

Pensionlite charity bakers rise to the challenge

A team of pension specialists has raised over £300 with a bake off style event in support of five local charities.
Read Article
MP Daniel Kawzcynski with Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury and Councillor Nic Laurens outside the Vision Gallery in The Darwin Centre with Young Enterprise students and volunteers

Young Entrepreneurs showcase their new businesses in Telford Shopping Centre

Young Enterprise students will be meeting the Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta at their third and fourth trade fairs which are being held in Telford Shopping Centre.
Read Article

Features

Features

Sophie Kelly gets ready for Charter Day with horse, Macan

Wellington to celebrate Charter Day this Saturday

Wellington celebrates the 775th Anniversary of its 1244 market charter this Saturday with music, Morris dancing, a community history event and a scone-baking contest.
Read Article
The Ruby Run is a fun, non-competitive 5km colour run with participants running through clouds of colourful paint

Last few days to sign up for Ruby Run challenge!

It’s the last few days to sign up for the Ruby Run challenge raising money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.
Read Article
Artist Georgina Walton with some of her work with Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection Gallery

Shrewsbury artist puts on live show at local gallery

A talented young Shropshire artist is ‘performing live’ at a leading Shrewsbury art gallery this week.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

One of the visiting locomotives a GWR Large Prairie No. 4144. Photo: Clive Hanley

Celebrated Spring Gala set to launch SVR’s 2019 season

The Severn Valley Railway is opening its 2019 events season with a celebration of British branchlines at its popular Spring Steam Gala.
Read Article
The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical. Photo: Johan Persson

CBeebies favourite Bing comes to Theatre Severn

Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends will visit Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March as part of a major UK tour.
Read Article
Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival offers launchpad to young musicians

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has opened applications for its Launchpad stage that offers young musicians the platform to showcase their talents.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Gin Jamboree heading to RAF Museum Cosford

The Gin Jamboree is heading to Royal Air Force Museum Cosford at the end of March for an evening celebrating all things G&T!
Read Article
Some of the team who went to the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire

College students cook up a storm in multi-skilled competition

Hospitality and Catering students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s London Road Campus smashed it at the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire bringing home 40 accolades.
Read Article
Chefs Richard Fletcher, Lajina Leal and Chris Burt

Chefs will cook up delicious ‘free-from’ foods at Shropshire Frestival

A Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies has lined up three top chefs for the event in May.
Read Article
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
9.5 ° C
11.1 °
7.8 °
87 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP