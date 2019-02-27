Tesco and Rathbone Training join forces to provide opportunities for out of work young people in Shropshire

Young people from across Shropshire have been given the opportunity to earn money and learn valuable new skills through a partnership between Tesco and Rathbone Training.

Nick Moss (Regional Account Manager – Rathbone), Al-Tayeb Ahmed Ibrahim (Successful Candidate), Jonathan Walters (DWP National Employer and Partnership Team), Glyn Gully (Regional Account Manager – Rathbone), Lee Boyland (Employability Coach – Rathbone). On the front row are: Leam Jenkins (Successful Candidate), Sian Jones (People Partner – Tesco), Vas Skoulidou (People Partner – Work Placement Programmes Tesco)

Eleven unemployed young people have been provided with work placements at Tesco stores in Telford and Shrewsbury. Tesco and youth charity Rathbone have come together to create the placements, which are offered via the Job Centre and the Movement to Work scheme.

The young people are working towards Customer Service Level 1 qualifications , while earning money and developing important employability and life skills.

Work placement candidate Jason Bestwick said: “I’ve never met a tutor like the one I have at Rathbone. I have some learning difficulties and couldn’t speak for a few years. He helped me with my reading, my writing, my spelling and everything else I needed. He got me to a place I never ever thought I would be. It has been the best thing in the world for me.”

The Tesco and Rathbone partnership has created 60 work placements at stores in England and the scheme has been extended across Scotland, after successfully placing 200 candidates at Tesco stores in Wales. So far, around 90 per cent of work placement candidates have gone on to secure permanent jobs with Tesco.

Vas Skoulidou, Work Placements Programme Manager at Tesco said: “Tesco has been working with Rathbone since 2017 on the Movement to Work Festive and Seasonal programmes for 18-24 year old young people not in work, education or employment.

“Rathbone has always been responsive to Tesco’s needs, translating perfectly the requirements for each store. The success rate of the into-work ratio is consistently over 90 per cent. We have had phenomenal success with this programme and want the relationship to continue into the future with Rathbone.”

Ian Webber, Managing Director at Rathbone Training, said: “These young people have shown outstanding commitment and enthusiasm in the placements with Tesco and we are incredibly proud that so many have gained employment as a result.

“Rathbone’s core belief is that given the right opportunities and support, any young person can learn, progress and succeed, and this partnership shows this in action.

“We have worked with Tesco for a number of years and as a result of this excellent relationship, we were asked to join the Movement to Work scheme. This has allowed us to support companies nationwide that need help with their recruitment and to offer even more young people a life-changing opportunity.”

Movement to Work is a registered charity and voluntary collaboration of UK employers committed to tackling youth unemployment through the provision of high quality work experience and vocational training opportunities for young people that are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

Movement to Work is offering opportunities to thousands of unemployed young people, allowing them to develop the skills and confidence they need to find a job.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...