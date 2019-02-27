Tesco and Rathbone Training join forces to provide opportunities for out of work young people in Shropshire

Young people from across Shropshire have been given the opportunity to earn money and learn valuable new skills through a partnership between Tesco and Rathbone Training.
Eleven unemployed young people have been provided with work placements at Tesco stores in Telford and Shrewsbury. Tesco and youth charity Rathbone have come together to create the placements, which are offered via the Job Centre and the Movement to Work scheme.
The young people are working towards Customer Service Level 1
Work placement candidate Jason Bestwick said: “I’ve never met a tutor like the one I have at Rathbone. I have some learning difficulties and couldn’t speak for a few years. He helped me with my reading, my writing, my spelling and everything else I needed. He got me to a place I never ever thought I would be. It has been the best thing in the world for me.”
The Tesco and Rathbone partnership has created 60 work placements at stores in England and the scheme has been extended across Scotland, after successfully placing 200 candidates at Tesco stores in Wales. So far, around 90 per cent of work placement candidates
Vas Skoulidou, Work Placements Programme Manager at Tesco said: “Tesco has been working with Rathbone since 2017 on the Movement to Work Festive and Seasonal programmes for
“Rathbone has always been responsive to Tesco’s needs, translating perfectly the requirements for each store. The success rate of the into-work ratio is consistently over 90 per cent. We have had phenomenal success with this programme and want the relationship to continue into the future with Rathbone.”
Ian Webber, Managing Director at Rathbone Training, said: “These young people have shown outstanding commitment and enthusiasm in the placements with Tesco and we are incredibly proud that so many have gained employment as a result.
“Rathbone’s core belief is that given the right opportunities and support, any young person can learn, progress and succeed, and this partnership shows this in action.
“We have worked with Tesco for a number of years and as a result of this excellent relationship, we were asked to join the Movement to Work scheme. This has allowed us to support companies nationwide that need help with their recruitment and to offer even more young people a life-changing opportunity.”