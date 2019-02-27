Telford show will celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

The region’s biggest apprenticeship event returns to Telford next week as a part of National Apprenticeship Week .

Apprenticeships are now seen as a very viable alternative to higher education. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

More than 60 of the biggest local and national employers and education providers will be at the event showcasing apprenticeship opportunities.

Amongst them, there will be Telford & Wrekin Council’s new partners, idverde which will be providing the borough’s grounds and street cleansing service from 1 April and Balfour Beatty Living Places which will be the new contractor working on highways improvement projects. Both contractors will be offering apprenticeship opportunities as part of the work they are doing with the council.

Apprenticeships are now seen as a very viable alternative to higher education, with many employers favouring the “grow your own” approach and offering higher level apprenticeships from engineering to IT and nursing to being a solicitor.

The Apprenticeship Show returns to the International Centre on Thursday 7 March to show visitors the range of career and training opportunities available across Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

Each stand will offer hands-on and interactive activities related to a range of careers and the chance for visitors to speak to the businesses about what they need to do to get their dream job.

Pupils in years 10, 11, 12 and 13 from local schools have been invited to the event, to help them to make their career decisions. Parents and carers are also being invited to bring their children to the show after school. It’s a great opportunity for parents and carers to find out more about what apprenticeships have to offer too.

But apprenticeships are not just for students. There is no longer an upper age limit for apprenticeships which means anyone can come and employers can use them to up skill their existing workforce.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Employment, Education and Life Long Learning, said: “We’re really pleased to be back with The Apprenticeship Show for a fourth consecutive year.

“We’re excited to welcome our new contractors to The Apprenticeship Show and for them to showcase their apprenticeship opportunities.

“Apprenticeships have recently become much more popular with both employers and apprentices alike. For employers, it gives them the opportunity to grow their business and nurture their future workforce. For the apprentice, it gives them a non-academic route into a chosen career.

“We have heard of many cases, including within this Council, of apprentices who have shone and gone on to greater things with the same employer.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone along to next month’s event who will be able to apply for and find out about the hundreds of opportunities available.”

